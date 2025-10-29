Bezant Resources Advances with Strategic Acquisition for Copper-Gold Processing

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Bezant Resources ( (GB:BZT) ) just unveiled an update.

Bezant Resources Plc has announced the approval of its conditional share purchase agreement to acquire a 90% shareholding in Namib Lead and Zinc Mining, which owns an ore processing plant. This acquisition is significant as it will enable Bezant to process copper-gold ore from its Hope and Gorob project, enhancing its operational capabilities. The agreement has received regulatory approvals from the Namibian Competition Commission and Namibia Exchange Control, and the company plans to seek shareholder approval soon. This strategic move is expected to bolster Bezant’s position in the mining industry and potentially impact its stakeholders positively.

More about Bezant Resources

Bezant Resources Plc is a company focused on copper-gold exploration and resource development. It operates primarily in the mining industry, with a market focus on developing and processing copper and gold resources.

Average Trading Volume: 116,208,856

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: £16.33M

