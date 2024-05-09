Beyond Oil Revolutionizes Fast-Food Industry in Israel

Beyond Oil Ltd (TSE:BOIL) has released an update.

Beyond Oil Ltd has struck a groundbreaking deal with one of the world’s largest fast-food chains, now set for a major product rollout across Israeli franchises after successful pilot programs. The company’s innovative technology, which enhances frying oil lifespan and food quality, has been adopted as a new standard in Israel, promising significant health, cost, and environmental benefits. With this milestone, Beyond Oil is now eyeing further expansion into the global marketplace.

