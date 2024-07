Bewith,Inc. (JP:9216) has released an update.

Bewith, Inc. reports an increase in net sales, operating profit, and profit attributable to owners for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2024, with a notable rise in net assets and equity ratio. The company’s dividends per share also saw an uptick, with a positive forecast for the next fiscal year, anticipating further growth in sales and profits.

