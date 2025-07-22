BeWhere Holdings Enhances Logistics with IoT Tracking Solutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BeWhere Holdings ( (TSE:BEW) ) has provided an update.

BeWhere Holdings Inc. announced a new case study featuring California Freight, which has integrated BeWhere’s solar-powered asset trackers across its fleet to enhance real-time tracking and operational efficiency. This collaboration highlights the increasing adoption of scalable IoT solutions in logistics, with California Freight benefiting from improved asset visibility, compliance support, and operational responsiveness. The partnership has led to a three-year leasing agreement for further expansion, showcasing BeWhere’s impact on modernizing logistics operations.

More about BeWhere Holdings

BeWhere Holdings Inc. specializes in low-power 5G IoT wide-area tracking technology, providing remote monitoring solutions that address cost, power, and environmental challenges. The company has rapidly grown over six years, collaborating with Fortune 500 companies and deploying hundreds of thousands of trackers across various sectors, including transportation, construction, logistics, utilities, health, and government.

Average Trading Volume: 35,758

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$71.8M

