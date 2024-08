Beijing Enterprises Water Group (HK:0371) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Limited reported a decrease in profit by 18% to RMB 1,122.1 million for the first half of 2024, compared to the same period last year. EBITDA also saw a slight decline of 1.5%, and the company proposed an interim dividend of HK7.0 cents per share, maintaining a dividend payout ratio of 60%.

