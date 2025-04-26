Betterware de México Faces Challenges, Eyes Growth

Betterware De Mexico, S.A. De C.V ((BWMX)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

The latest earnings call for Betterware de México, S.A. De C.V. revealed a mixed sentiment, reflecting significant challenges such as revenue decline and margin compression amid macroeconomic pressures. Despite these hurdles, the company is optimistic about its long-term growth potential, thanks to strategic initiatives like pricing adjustments and innovation.

Strategic Pricing and Promotional Activities

Betterware Mexico is actively focusing on strategic pricing decisions and increased promotional activities. These efforts aim to balance product affordability with margin protection, ensuring that the sales force remains engaged and motivated.

Innovation and Product Pipeline

The company continues to prioritize innovation and product development across both Betterware and Jafra. This focus is intended to surprise and delight customers while making products more accessible, reinforcing the company’s commitment to growth through innovation.

Strong Internal Fundamentals

Despite external challenges, Betterware de México remains confident in its strong internal fundamentals. The company sees significant market share growth potential in both Mexico and the US for its Jafra brand, underscoring its resilience and strategic positioning.

Revenue Decline

Consolidated net revenues decreased by 2.9% year over year, primarily due to challenging macroeconomic conditions. Specifically, Betterware Mexico experienced a 9.8% drop in revenue, highlighting the impact of external economic factors.

Gross Margin and EBITDA Decline

The company faced a 303 basis point decline in consolidated gross margin and a 29.1% decrease in EBITDA. These declines were driven by weaker sales volumes and compressed gross margins, particularly affecting operations in Mexico.

FX and Macroeconomic Challenges

The depreciation of the Mexican peso by around 20% year over year has negatively impacted gross margins. Additionally, economic uncertainty, especially from the US, is affecting consumer confidence in Mexico, further complicating the company’s financial landscape.

Negative Free Cash Flow

Betterware de México reported negative free cash flow for the quarter, attributed to higher inventory levels and increased tax payments. However, the company anticipates a return to normal cash flow levels as inventory levels decrease.

EPS Decline

The company’s consolidated EPS decreased by 48.7%, driven by lower sales, reduced profitability, and higher tax payments, reflecting the broader financial challenges faced during the quarter.

Halt on Betterware US Expansion

Expansion efforts for Betterware in the US have been halted due to high tariffs on Chinese products and overall uncertainty. However, Jafra US operations will continue, indicating a strategic shift in focus.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Betterware de México maintains its full-year guidance for 2025, projecting net revenue and EBITDA growth of 6 to 9%. This optimistic outlook is supported by strategic pricing, promotional activities, Salesforce engagement, and ongoing innovation efforts, despite the challenges faced in the first quarter.

In summary, the earnings call for Betterware de México highlighted several challenges, including revenue decline and macroeconomic pressures. However, the company remains optimistic about its long-term growth potential, driven by strategic initiatives and a strong focus on innovation. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how these strategies unfold in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue