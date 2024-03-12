bettermoo(d) Unveils Exciting Investor Update

Happy Supplements Inc. (TSE:MOOO) has released an update.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation, a Vancouver-based producer of plant-based dairy alternatives, is gearing up to unveil an exciting new development in a special announcement to investors on March 13, 2024. The company, known for their innovative Moodrink™ beverage, promises a nutritious experience with a unique blend of herbs and flowers reminiscent of a cow’s natural diet. Shareholders are invited to participate in a conference call to discuss the announcement, with the promise of a detailed press release to follow.

