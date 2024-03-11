bettermoo(d) Reveals Upcoming Investor Announcement

Happy Supplements Inc. (TSE:MOOO) has released an update.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation, known for its innovative plant-based dairy alternative Moodrink™, has announced that its CEO, Nima Bahrami, will present a special announcement to investors on March 13, 2024, following the product’s successful launch in Canada and potential takeover or investment interest from a major Consumer Packaged Goods company. The Vancouver-based company prides itself on nutritious, eco-friendly products that aim to replicate traditional dairy flavors, with plans to expand its dairy-free range further.

