bettermoo(d) Postpones Key Investor Update

Happy Supplements Inc. (TSE:MOOO) has released an update.

bettermoo(d) Food Corporation, known for its plant-based dairy alternative Moodrink™, has postponed its special investor announcement to March 18, 2024, to finalize the use of a major brand name in the announcement. The rescheduled conference call aims to engage investors with new developments and will conclude with a Q&A session. A press release will follow to detail the outcomes of the event.

