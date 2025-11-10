Betsson AB Executes Share Buyback to Enhance Shareholder Value

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Betsson AB ( ($SE:BETS.B) ) has provided an announcement.

Betsson AB has repurchased 117,350 of its own series B shares as part of a share buyback program initiated to the tune of EUR 40 million. This strategic move, conducted in compliance with EU regulations, is aimed at enhancing shareholder value and reflects Betsson’s robust financial strategy and commitment to its stakeholders.

More about Betsson AB

Betsson AB is a prominent player in the online gaming industry, known for owning and managing fast-growing companies within this sector. The company aims to expand faster than the market through both organic growth and acquisitions, with a focus on profitability and sustainability. Betsson AB is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.

YTD Price Performance: 2.86%

Average Trading Volume: 342,764

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK20.07B

