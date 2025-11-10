Betonmast Secures MNOK 300 Contract for Knivelia Project

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has entered into a contract with Kniveutsikten AS for the Knivelia residential project in Drammen, valued at approximately MNOK 300. The project, which includes 73 apartments and infrastructure work, emphasizes collaboration and sustainability, with completion expected in late 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (AGRUF) stock is a Buy with a NOK180.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AF Gruppen ASA stock, see the AGRUF Stock Forecast page.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

AF Gruppen ASA is a leading construction and industrial group in Norway, with Betonmast as one of its subsidiaries. Betonmast specializes in residential and commercial construction projects, focusing on collaborative and sustainable development practices.

YTD Price Performance: 16.65%

Average Trading Volume: 35,597

Current Market Cap: NOK18.43B

See more insights into AGRUF stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

