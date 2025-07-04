Betmakers Technology Group Announces Director’s Shareholding Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Betmakers Technology Group ( (AU:BET) ) is now available.

Betmakers Technology Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest, specifically involving Rebekah Ruth Giles. On June 30, 2025, Giles exercised her service rights, leading to the acquisition of 6,260 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing her total shareholding to 243,134 shares. This change reflects an internal adjustment in the company’s executive shareholdings, which may impact the company’s governance and stakeholder alignment.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BET) stock is a Buy with a A$0.20 price target.

More about Betmakers Technology Group

Betmakers Technology Group Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing advanced wagering solutions and services. The company is involved in the development and distribution of software and systems for the betting industry, catering to a global market of bookmakers and racing bodies.

Average Trading Volume: 1,120,172

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$108.7M

