Besunyen Holdings Co. Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of HKD 0.9 per share for the six months ended 30 June 2024, to be approved by shareholders on 02 September 2024 and paid out on 23 September 2024. This marks a significant update for shareholders, as the ex-dividend date is set for 05 September 2024.

