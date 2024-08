J Sainsbury plc (GB:SBRY) has released an update.

Bestway UK Holdings Limited has crossed the notification threshold, now holding 5.015% of J Sainsbury PLC’s voting rights as of August 1, 2024. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the issuer on the following day. The notification follows a reduction in the total voting rights announced by J Sainsbury PLC on the same day.

