Best World International Limited (SG:CGN) has released an update.

Best World International Limited has announced the withdrawal of a requisition letter by its members, with no current actions required by the company. The company cautions shareholders and potential investors to seek professional advice before trading shares, as the requisitioning members retain the right to reissue requisitions in the future.

For further insights into SG:CGN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.