Best Mart 360 Holdings Passes All Resolutions at AGM

An update from Best Mart 360 Holdings Ltd. ( (HK:2360) ) is now available.

Best Mart 360 Holdings Limited announced that all proposed resolutions were passed at their annual general meeting held on May 28, 2025. The resolutions included the approval of financial statements, the declaration of a final dividend, the re-election of directors, and the re-appointment of their auditor. The successful passing of these resolutions reflects strong shareholder support and positions the company for continued stability and growth.

