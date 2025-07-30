Best Linking Group Holdings Issues Profit Warning for 2025 Interim

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Best Linking Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:9882) ).

Best Linking Group Holdings Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating a significant decline in net profit for the first half of 2025. The company expects an 85% to 95% decrease in net profit compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to a change in product mix, fair value loss on financial assets, and increased selling and distribution expenses. Stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s securities.

Average Trading Volume: 55,142

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$520M

