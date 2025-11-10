Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. Forms Partnership to Establish Shenzhen Shendianbao

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. ( (HK:1488) ) has issued an announcement.

Best Food Holding Co. Ltd. has announced a connected transaction involving the formation of a partnership to establish Shenzhen Shendianbao. The partnership includes Qianhai Youfu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Best Food, Beijing Shendianbao, Yancheng Baihe, and six other limited partners, with a total capital contribution of RMB50,000,000. This transaction, which involves connected persons under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, is subject to reporting and announcement requirements but does not require independent shareholders’ approval.

More about Best Food Holding Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 558,585

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$899.8M

