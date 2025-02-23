Berkshire Hathaway Reports Strong 2024 Financial Performance

Berkshire Hathaway B ( ($BRK.B) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Berkshire Hathaway B presented to its investors.

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a multinational conglomerate holding company, primarily known for its insurance businesses, alongside investments in a diverse range of sectors including freight rail transportation and utilities. The company, under the leadership of Warren Buffett, is renowned for its long-term investment strategies and significant equity holdings in major American corporations.

In its latest earnings report, Berkshire Hathaway reported strong financial performance in 2024, with operating earnings reaching $47.4 billion. The improvement was largely driven by increased investment income and significant earnings from its insurance and utility operations. Notably, the insurance segment, particularly GEICO, showed marked efficiency gains and updated underwriting practices.

Key financial highlights include a substantial increase in insurance investment income to $13.67 billion from $9.57 billion in 2023, and significant ownership increases in its utility operations. Despite a decline in earnings from 53% of its operating businesses, the overall results surpassed expectations, aided by the company’s strategy of holding substantial Treasury Bill positions.

Berkshire’s strategic investments continue to focus on equities, both controlled subsidiaries and partial ownerships in major companies like Apple and Coca-Cola. The company also expanded its investments in Japanese firms, reflecting a diversified approach across global markets. These investments align with Berkshire’s philosophy of long-term growth and capital deployment.

Looking forward, Berkshire Hathaway maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing the importance of strategic equity investments and prudent management across its operations. The company remains committed to its core insurance business and other key sectors, aiming to leverage its financial strength and managerial expertise to sustain growth and value creation for shareholders.