Berkeley Group Cancels 70,000 Shares Following Buyback

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has provided an announcement.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 70,000 of its ordinary shares, as authorized by shareholders at the 2024 Annual General Meeting. This transaction, executed through Barclays Bank plc, reduces the total number of shares in issue to 96,491,495, impacting shareholder notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BKG) stock is a Hold with a £5227.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Berkeley Group Holdings stock, see the GB:BKG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BKG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BKG is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong valuation and financial stability, offset by neutral technical indicators. The absence of earnings call data limits insights into recent performance momentum.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential and mixed-use developments. The company is known for its high-quality homes and urban regeneration projects, primarily targeting the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 464,464

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.62B

