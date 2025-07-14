Berkeley Group Cancels 65,000 Shares Following Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has issued an update.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 65,000 of its ordinary shares on 14 July 2025, as authorized by shareholders. This transaction reduces the total number of shares in issue to 97,775,751, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates within the real estate industry, focusing on residential property development and urban regeneration projects. The company is known for its high-quality homes and commitment to sustainable development, primarily targeting the UK market.

Average Trading Volume: 464,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.59B

