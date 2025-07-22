Berkeley Group Cancels 60,000 Shares Following Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) is now available.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 60,000 of its ordinary shares, executed through Barclays Bank plc, as authorized by shareholders. This transaction reduces the total shares in issue to 97,415,751, impacting shareholder calculations under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BKG) stock is a Hold with a £5115.18 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on The Berkeley Group Holdings stock, see the GB:BKG Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BKG is a Outperform.

The overall score reflects strong valuation and financial stability, offset by neutral technical indicators. The absence of earnings call data limits insights into recent performance momentum.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing primarily on residential property development. The company is known for its high-quality homes and mixed-use developments, primarily targeting the London and South East England markets.

Average Trading Volume: 452,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £3.53B

