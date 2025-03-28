Berkeley Group Cancels 45,000 Shares in Strategic Move

The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) has shared an announcement.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 45,000 of its ordinary shares, executed through Barclays Bank plc. This transaction, conducted under the authority granted at the company’s 2024 Annual General Meeting, results in a new total of 99,700,441 shares in issue. The move is in line with the company’s strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

More about The Berkeley Group Holdings

YTD Price Performance: -7.10%

Average Trading Volume: 643,631

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.58B

See more data about BKG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

