Berkeley Group Cancels 40,000 Shares in Strategic Move

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 40,000 of its ordinary shares on 28 February 2025. This transaction, executed through HSBC Bank plc, aligns with the authority granted by shareholders and impacts the total number of shares in issue, which now stands at 100,270,185. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategy to manage its share capital and potentially enhance shareholder value.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc operates in the real estate industry, focusing on residential property development. It is known for building homes and neighborhoods in the UK, particularly in London and the South East, catering to a range of market segments from luxury to affordable housing.

