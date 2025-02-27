Berkeley Group Announces Interim Dividend Amidst Shareholder Returns Program

An update from The Berkeley Group Holdings ( (GB:BKG) ) is now available.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc has announced an interim dividend of 33.00 pence per share, to be paid on 28 March 2025. This dividend is part of the company’s shareholder returns program, which aims to return £283.5 million by 30 September 2025. The announcement indicates that £81.7 million has already been satisfied through share buy-backs, and the remaining balance will be addressed through further dividends or buy-backs, impacting the company’s financial strategy and shareholder value.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc is a prominent player in the real estate industry, primarily focusing on residential property development. The company is known for its high-quality housing projects and operates mainly within the UK market.

