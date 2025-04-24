Bergen Carbon Solutions AS Approves Agenda at Annual General Meeting

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS ( (DE:7X7) ) has shared an update.

Bergen Carbon Solutions AS held its Annual General Meeting on April 24, 2025, where all agenda items were approved. This meeting underscores the company’s commitment to its strategic goals and compliance with regulatory requirements, potentially enhancing its position in the carbon utilization industry.

More about Bergen Carbon Solutions AS

Bergen Carbon Solutions is a technology company specializing in carbon utilization. The company focuses on transforming CO2 into solid carbon, providing clean carbon for the battery industry. Established in 2016 and based in Norway, it targets the global battery industry and other carbon-intensive sectors seeking sustainable solutions.

YTD Price Performance: 1.74%

Average Trading Volume: 2,780

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: €10.59M

For detailed information about 7X7 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue