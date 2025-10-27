BeOne Medicines’ Promising Phase 1a/b Study Update on BGB-58067 for Advanced Solid Tumors

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) has announced an update on its Phase 1a/b clinical study titled A Phase 1a/b Study Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of PRMT5 Inhibitor BGB-58067 Alone and in Combination With Anticancer Agents in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors. The study aims to evaluate the safety and preliminary antitumor activity of BGB-58067, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other anticancer agents, for patients with advanced solid tumors exhibiting MTAP deficiency.

The study is testing BGB-58067, a PRMT5 inhibitor, as a single agent and in combination with BG-89894 and standard of care therapies. These interventions are designed to explore new treatment avenues for advanced solid tumors.

This interventional study is non-randomized and sequential, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It is open-label, meaning there is no masking, and it involves dose escalation and expansion phases to determine optimal dosing strategies.

The study began on September 6, 2024, with its primary completion and estimated overall completion dates not yet disclosed. The latest update was submitted on October 22, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and study progress.

The study’s progress could influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence. The study’s focus on advanced solid tumors places it in a competitive landscape, with potential implications for industry dynamics.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue