BeOne Medicines Advances Phase 3 Study for Leukemia Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

BeOne Medicines is conducting a Phase 3 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 3, Open-Label, Randomized Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of BGB-16673 Compared to Pirtobrutinib in Patients With Relapsed/Refractory Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia or Small Lymphocytic Lymphoma.’ The study aims to assess the efficacy and safety of BGB-16673 against pirtobrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) or small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL) who have previously been treated with a covalent Bruton tyrosine kinase inhibitor.

The study tests two oral drugs: BGB-16673, an experimental treatment, and pirtobrutinib, an active comparator. Both are designed to treat patients with specific types of leukemia and lymphoma.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. The study’s open-label design allows all participants and researchers to know which treatment is being administered.

The study began on May 7, 2025, with its primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The latest update was submitted on October 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment.

This update could influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance positively, as successful trials may enhance investor confidence. It also places BeOne in a competitive position within the oncology sector, particularly against other companies developing similar treatments.

The study is currently recruiting, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue