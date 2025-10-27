BeOne Medicines Advances Phase 1 Study of BGB-B2033 in Cancer Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 Study Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BGB-B2033, Alone or in Combination With Tislelizumab, in Participants With Selected Advanced or Metastatic Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of BGB-B2033, both alone and in combination with Tislelizumab, in treating advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including hepatocellular carcinoma and other specific cancers. The significance of this study lies in its potential to identify a recommended Phase 2 dose for future research.

The intervention being tested includes the drug BGB-B2033, administered via intravenous infusion, and Tislelizumab, also administered intravenously. BGB-B2033 is being tested for its ability to combat various forms of advanced cancer.

The study design is interventional, with a randomized allocation and a sequential intervention model. It is unmasked, meaning all participants and researchers know which treatments are being administered. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on May 20, 2024, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progress and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

The update on this study could potentially influence BeOne Medicines’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position. The study’s progress is particularly relevant in the competitive oncology sector, where advancements can lead to significant market shifts.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

