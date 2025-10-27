BeOne Medicines Advances Phase 1 Study for Innovative Cancer Treatment

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

BeOne Medicines (ONC) has announced a significant update on its ongoing clinical study titled ‘A Phase 1 Study Investigating the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, and Preliminary Antitumor Activity of BGB-C354, an Antibody-Drug Conjugate Targeting B7H3, Alone and in Combination With Anti-PD-1 Monoclonal Antibody Tislelizumab in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors.’ The study aims to assess the safety and initial effectiveness of BGB-C354, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with Tislelizumab, for patients with advanced solid tumors.

The interventions being tested are BGB-C354, an antibody-drug conjugate, and Tislelizumab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody. Both are administered via intravenous infusion, targeting advanced solid tumors to evaluate their safety and preliminary antitumor activity.

This Phase 1 study is designed as a non-randomized, parallel assignment with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. It includes two phases: Phase 1a for monotherapy dose escalation and safety expansion, and Phase 1b for dose expansion, with visits approximately every 21 days over a potential two-year treatment period.

The study began on May 15, 2024, with the latest update submitted on September 18, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression and current status of the study, which is still recruiting participants.

The market implications of this study are significant, as positive outcomes could enhance BeOne Medicines’ stock performance and attract investor interest. The study’s progress is particularly relevant in the competitive oncology market, where advancements in treatment options can shift investor sentiment and market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

