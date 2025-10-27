BeOne Medicines Advances BGB-11417 Study for Myeloid Malignancies

BeOne Medicines ((ONC)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Study Overview: BeOne Medicines (ONC) is conducting a clinical study titled A Phase 1b/2, Open-Label, Dose Finding, and Expansion Study of the Bcl-2 Inhibitor BGB-11417 in Patients With Myeloid Malignancies. The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and preliminary efficacy of BGB-11417, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with azacitidine, for patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS). The significance lies in potentially offering new treatment avenues for these serious conditions.

Intervention/Treatment: The study is testing BGB-11417, a Bcl-2 inhibitor, administered orally, and azacitidine, given intravenously or subcutaneously. These drugs are intended to treat AML and MDS by targeting cancer cell survival pathways.

Study Design: This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel assignment model. It is open-label, meaning no masking is involved, and its primary purpose is treatment. The study is structured to explore different dosing regimens and combinations of the drugs.

Study Timeline: The study began on February 23, 2021, with the latest update submitted on October 22, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and the timeline for potential results and conclusions.

Market Implications: The ongoing study by BeOne Medicines could significantly impact investor sentiment and stock performance, especially if preliminary results show promise. The advancement of BGB-11417 in treating myeloid malignancies could position the company favorably against competitors in the oncology sector, potentially attracting investor interest.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue