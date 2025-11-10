Beng Soon Machinery Secures Major Demolition Contracts in Singapore

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited ( (HK:1987) ).

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited has been awarded four significant demolition contracts in Singapore, including a technically complex project at a major power station. These contracts, expected to generate over S$30 million in revenue, highlight the company’s strong capabilities and are anticipated to positively impact its future business and financial performance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1987) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited stock, see the HK:1987 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited

Beng Soon Machinery Holdings Limited operates in the demolition industry, providing specialized demolition services. The company focuses on technically complex and large-scale industrial demolition projects, showcasing its expertise in advanced demolition engineering and safety controls.

Average Trading Volume: 2,234,535

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$202M

For detailed information about 1987 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

