Beng Kuang Marine Adopts Scrip Dividend Scheme to Enhance Flexibility and Growth

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. ( (SG:BEZ) ) has issued an announcement.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. has announced the adoption of a scrip dividend scheme, allowing shareholders to receive dividends in the form of fully paid-up shares instead of cash. This scheme provides shareholders with greater investment flexibility and benefits the company by retaining cash to strengthen its working capital and fund growth, potentially enhancing its industry position and stakeholder value.

More about Beng Kuang Marine Ltd.

Beng Kuang Marine Ltd. is a company incorporated in the Republic of Singapore, operating in the marine industry. It focuses on providing marine engineering services, including shipbuilding, repair, and maintenance solutions, with a market focus on strengthening its equity capital and supporting growth and expansion initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 772,534

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: S$50.8M

