Benchmark Holdings (GB:BMK) has released an update.

Benchmark Holdings has announced a new interest rate of 11.23% for its Senior Unsecured Open Bond for the period from June 27 to September 27, 2024. The adjustment follows the terms set for the bond and has been communicated to the Paying Agent and registered with the CSD.

