Benchmark Holdings, an aquaculture biotechnology firm, has announced its Q3 results will be released on August 22, 2024. The company will hold presentations for both analysts and retail investors, which will be hosted by CEO Trond Williksen and CFO Septima Maguire. Interested parties can attend in person in Oslo, Norway or view the webcasts online.

