Bellway PLC Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

An announcement from Bellway ( (GB:BWY) ) is now available.

Bellway PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 37,000 ordinary shares at prices ranging from 2,658.00p to 2,720.00p per share. This transaction is part of a larger buyback initiative announced in October 2025, which has seen the company acquire a total of 508,560 shares for cancellation, reducing the total number of shares in issue to 118,485,706. This move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding, potentially increasing earnings per share and reflecting confidence in the company’s financial health.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:BWY) stock is a Buy with a £34.10 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellway stock, see the GB:BWY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:BWY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:BWY is a Neutral.

Bellway’s overall stock score reflects a mixed financial performance with strong balance sheet stability but declining revenues and cash flow challenges. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum, while valuation metrics suggest fair pricing. The earnings call provided positive operational insights but highlighted areas needing improvement, such as RoCE and cost management.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:BWY stock, click here.

More about Bellway

Bellway PLC is a prominent company in the homebuilding industry, focusing on constructing residential properties across the UK. The company is known for its diverse range of homes, catering to various market segments, including first-time buyers and families.

Average Trading Volume: 350,153

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £3.11B

See more data about BWY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue