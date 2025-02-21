Bellway Announces Director’s Resignation from Tritax EuroBox

Discover the Best Stocks and Maximize Your Portfolio:

See what stocks are receiving strong buy ratings from top-rated analysts.

Filter, analyze, and streamline your search for investment opportunities with TipRanks’ Stock Screener.

Bellway ( (GB:BWY) ) has issued an announcement.

Bellway p.l.c. announced that Sarah Whitney, a non-executive director, has resigned from the board of Tritax EuroBox plc, now known as Titanium Ruth Holdco Limited, effective December 10, 2024. This change in directorship may have implications for Bellway’s governance dynamics as Whitney adjusts her focus following her departure from Tritax EuroBox, potentially impacting her involvement in Bellway’s strategic initiatives.

More about Bellway

YTD Price Performance: -6.82%

Average Trading Volume: 429,569

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.76B

Find detailed analytics on BWY stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.