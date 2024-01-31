Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Asset Sale and Dissolution Vote Adjourned

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) has released an update.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. held a special meeting of stockholders on January 24, 2024, to approve the sale of certain assets to MD Anderson Cancer Center and the company’s subsequent dissolution, as per the Delaware General Corporation Law. The meeting was adjourned due to a lack of quorum, with a reconvened meeting set for February 20, 2024. Stockholders are encouraged to vote on both proposals, with no changes to the proposals on the reconvened meeting agenda. The company continues to solicit votes and has informed stockholders to consult the previously furnished Information Statement for details.

For further insights into BLCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

For a comprehensive understanding of the announcement, you can read the full document here.