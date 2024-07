Bellevue Gold Limited (AU:BGL) has released an update.

Bellevue Gold Limited announces its application for the quotation of 96,774,194 fully paid ordinary securities, set to be issued on July 31, 2024. This move represents an important step for the entity, indicating a potential expansion in the market presence of Bellevue Gold Limited on the ASX, where it is denoted by the issuer code BGL.

