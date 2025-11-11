Bellevue Gold Limited Issues New Equity Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Bellevue Gold Limited ( (AU:BGL) ) has issued an announcement.

Bellevue Gold Limited has announced the issuance and conversion of unquoted equity securities, resulting in the transfer of 201,318 fully paid ordinary shares. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its equity structure and enhance its financial flexibility, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BGL) stock is a Buy with a A$1.40 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Bellevue Gold Limited stock, see the AU:BGL Stock Forecast page.

Bellevue Gold Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of gold resources. The company is primarily engaged in advancing its gold projects to production, catering to the growing demand for precious metals.

Average Trading Volume: 16,219,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.73B

