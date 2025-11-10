Bellavista Resources Updates AGM Notice with New Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Bellavista Resources Ltd ( (AU:BVR) ).

Bellavista Resources Ltd has issued an addendum to its Notice of Annual General Meeting, initially scheduled for 3 October 2025, now postponed to 27 November 2025. The addendum introduces additional resolutions, including the election of Mr. Peter Canterbury as a director and the approval to issue up to 15,000,000 Director Performance Rights to Mr. Glenn Jardine and Mr. Peter Canterbury. This move indicates a strategic shift in the company’s governance and incentive structure, potentially impacting shareholder interests and company operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BVR) stock is a Hold with a A$0.50 price target.

More about Bellavista Resources Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 103,184

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy



