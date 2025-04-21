Belc Co., Ltd. Revises Internal Control Policy to Enhance Compliance and Efficiency

BELC Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9974) ) has shared an update.

Belc Co., Ltd. has announced a revision to its Basic Policy for Internal Control System, aimed at enhancing compliance and operational efficiency. The revisions include establishing a Compliance Committee, implementing Risk Management Regulations, and setting up a Customer Service Section for early risk detection. These changes are expected to improve the company’s governance structure and ensure effective management of risks, thereby strengthening its market position.

More about BELC Co., Ltd.

Belc Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of products and services to its customers. The company is committed to enhancing its internal control systems to ensure compliance and operational efficiency.

YTD Price Performance: 6.92%

Average Trading Volume: 37,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen148.2B

Find detailed analytics on 9974 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue