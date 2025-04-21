Belc Co., Ltd. Proposes Amendments for Flexible Dividend Policies

BELC Co., Ltd. ( (JP:9974) ) has shared an announcement.

Belc Co., Ltd. has announced a proposal to amend its Articles of Incorporation to allow for more flexible capital and dividend policies. This amendment will enable the Board of Directors to resolve dividend distributions, streamlining the process and potentially enhancing shareholder value. The changes are set to be discussed at the upcoming General Meeting of Shareholders, with the effective date planned for May 22, 2025.

Belc Co., Ltd. operates in the retail industry, focusing on providing a range of consumer goods and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is involved in finance, accounting, operations support, and sustainability public relations.

