Belararox Reports Promising Drilling Progress at TMT Project in Argentina

Belararox Limited has provided an update on its drilling activities at the TMT Project in Argentina, highlighting promising signs of copper porphyry systems at both Tambo South and Malambo targets. The first drill hole at Tambo South encountered trace copper sulphides but did not reach its target depth due to unstable ground conditions, while drilling at Malambo shows encouraging porphyry-style veining. The company is well-funded, with AU$7.0 million available and an additional AU$2.4 million expected, positioning it to complete the current drilling program by April. The ongoing exploration efforts aim to confirm significant copper mineralization, potentially enhancing Belararox’s market position and offering positive implications for stakeholders.

Belararox Limited is a company involved in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Its primary projects include the Toro-Malambo-Tambo (TMT) Project in Argentina, where it is actively engaged in drilling for copper and gold porphyry systems.

YTD Price Performance: -20.0%

Average Trading Volume: 392,717

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$20.15M

