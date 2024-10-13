Belararox Ltd. Searches for Copper in Argentina

Belararox Ltd. (AU:BRX) has released an update.

Belararox Ltd. is actively exploring for large copper porphyry deposits in San Juan, Argentina, while cautioning potential investors that its securities are speculative. The company insists that it does not provide financial advice and that its presentation should not be taken as such. It also highlights that all investments involve risks, and there are no guarantees of profitability despite the forward-looking optimism of its projects.

