Belararox Limited Successfully Passes All Resolutions at 2025 AGM

Belararox Ltd. ( (AU:BRX) ) has shared an announcement.

Belararox Limited announced that all resolutions were passed at its 2025 Annual General Meeting, following the ASX Corporate Governance Council Principles and Recommendations. The successful passing of these resolutions, which include approvals for share issues and ratifications of prior share placements, is expected to support the company’s strategic initiatives and enhance its market positioning in the mineral exploration sector.

More about Belararox Ltd.

Belararox Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on securing and developing resources to meet the growing demand from the technology, battery, and renewable energy markets. The company is involved in projects with potential resources of copper, gold, silver, and zinc, including the TMT Project in Argentina, a recent acquisition in Botswana’s Kalahari Copper Belt, the Belara project in New South Wales, and the Bullabulling project in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 480,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$18.06M

