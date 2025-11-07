Bekken Invest Increases Stake in KMC Properties ASA

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from KMC Properties ASA ( (DE:5FM) ).

Bekken Invest AS has launched an unconditional mandatory cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares in KMC Properties ASA not already owned by them, at an offer price of NOK 5.80 per share. The preliminary results indicate that Bekken Invest now holds approximately 54.72% of the issued share capital and voting rights in KMC Properties ASA, which could significantly impact the company’s control and strategic direction.

More about KMC Properties ASA

Average Trading Volume: 57,874

Current Market Cap: NOK29.59M

For detailed information about 5FM stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue