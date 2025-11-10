BeijingWest Industries Renews Key Agreements with BWI Group

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BeijingWest International ( (HK:2339) ) has issued an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited, a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, is involved in continuing connected transactions with its controlling shareholder, BWI Group, which holds approximately 61.75% of its issued share capital. The company has renewed several key agreements, including the Mutual Technical Services Agreement, Parts and Components Supply Agreement, Parts and Components Purchase Agreement, and Patent License Agreement, set to continue beyond 31 December 2025. These agreements are subject to various reporting and approval requirements under the Hong Kong Listing Rules, with some requiring independent shareholder approval due to their scale. An Independent Board Committee and an Independent Financial Adviser have been appointed to guide shareholders on these transactions.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2339) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on BeijingWest International stock, see the HK:2339 Stock Forecast page.

YTD Price Performance: 368.21%

Average Trading Volume: 1,428,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$697.8M

