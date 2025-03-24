BeijingWest Industries Issues Profit Warning Amid Increased R&D Costs

BeijingWest International ( (HK:2339) ) just unveiled an update.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited has issued a profit warning, indicating an expected increase in losses for the year ending December 31, 2024, with projected losses between HK$110.0 million and HK$150.0 million. This increase is attributed to substantial research and development expenditures for new automotive braking products, which were not present in the previous year. The company’s final results are pending audit and will be announced by the end of March 2025.

BeijingWest Industries International Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the automotive industry. The company is involved in the development and production of automotive braking products, with a significant emphasis on research and development efforts to innovate new products.

