Beijing UBOX Proposes H Share Full Circulation

An announcement from Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. Class H ( (HK:2429) ) is now available.

Beijing UBOX Online Technology Corp. has announced its intention to implement the full circulation of its H shares by converting 40,671,930 Domestic Shares into H Shares on a one-for-one basis. This move is subject to regulatory approvals and compliance with applicable laws, and the company has filed an application with the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to initiate this process. The conversion aims to enhance the liquidity of its shares by listing them on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, although the final implementation plan is not yet finalized.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2429) stock is a Hold with a HK$3.00 price target.

Average Trading Volume: 12,117,166

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.89B

